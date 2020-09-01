Pak vs Eng 3rd T20I live blog updates from Manchester 2020

Live blog updates for 3rd T20I between Pakistan and England at Old Trafford in Manchester appear in this thread. Timestamps are in PST.

England's run chase - Target 191

104-4 after 12 overs. An okay over gets ruined again with a last-ball boundary.

95-4 after 11 overs. Moeen comes down the track, misses but Sarfaraz makes a mess of the stumping. The ball gets caught in his gloves and he couldn't dislodge the bails despite an eternity on his hands. RIZWAN!

86-4 after 10 overs. At the halfway mark, it's advantage Pakistan.

78-4 after 9 overs. A decent over ruined by a bad sixth one which gets pulled for four by Sam Billings. This is not necessarily over.

69-4 after 8 overs. Do we dare say Pakistan are on top? Rauf traps the dangerous Banton for 46. He hits him on the pad, pleads with the umpire who doesn't budge. A review is taken and Rauf proves correct.

65-3 after 7 overs. Shadab Khan bowls an ordinary over but a mix-up sees Eoin Morgan run out. Massive breakthrough and just what was needed. Out-of-form Moeen Ali joins Banton.

54-2 after 6 overs. Banton has raced to 42. He has Eoin Morgan by his side.



43-2 after 5 overs. Afridi has done his job but can the rest of the bowlers match that? Rauf goes for 16 in his first over that included a no-ball four. Wahab Riz to bowl the 6th.

27-2 after 4 overs. Afridi's pressure from the other end pays dividends even when he is not bowling. To make up for the dry last over, the English batsmen go after Imad and Malan ends up depositing a catch to Fakhar Zaman right on the leg boundary. His two-over spell is over though as Haris Rauf will bowl the 5th.

17-1 after 3 overs. Shaheen Afridi is a different creature tonight and it's making all the difference. He's fast, lean, mean and hitting the 90mph mark consistently.

15-1 after 2 overs. Three boundaries conceded. Meanwhile, it turns out Sarfaraz is just as big a chatty catty as Rizwan.

3-1 after 1 over. Excellent opening over by Afridi. Imad Wasim will bowl the 2nd.

1-1 after 0.4 over. Shaheen Afridi to bowl the opening over. Tom Banton and Jonny Bairstow to open.

Sarfaraz back keeping the wickets and probably reciting Quranic verses. And they work as Afridi bowls out dangerman Bairsow with a fast and furiously swinging yorker.

End of Pakistan innings

190-4 after 20 overs. Just 11 runs in the final over as Pakistan manage five runs less than what they had in the second T20I. It did not do it then. Will it now? Hafeez matches career-best 86 (52 balls).

181-4 after 19 overs. Shadab's 11-ball 15 comes to an end. He wasn't middling anything. Hafeez has 80. Any chance he gets to a maiden ton?

170-3 after 18 overs. Hafeez 73, Shadab 15

159-3 after 17 overs.

148-3 after 16 overs.

134-3 after 15 overs. Haider Ali gets yorked by Jordan. He departs having scored a 33-ball 54.

Pakistan need to get going. Whatever they can put together at current rate won't be enough. Not on this pitch and the current opposition.

Shadab is in, meanwhile.

130-2 after 14 overs. Hafeez hits a golf-styled six and a four to bring up his second straight 50 of the series.

117-2 after 13 overs.



108-2 after 12 overs. Haider becomes first Pakistani cricketer to score a 50 on T20I debut. More on that here.

100-2 after 11 overs. Hafeez was batting a bit on the slower side but back-to-back sixes off Adil Rasheed boosts his rate of scoring.

84-2 after 10 overs. Haider 44 off 23, Hafeez 16 off 16

77-2 after 9 overs.



66-2 after 8 overs. Haider Ali is threatening to take over this innings. He now has 33 off 16.



54-2 after 7 overs. A quiet over.



47-2 after 6 overs. Twin boundaries for Haider - one off an inside edge and one intended - who continues to impress. He has 22 now and Hafeez 2.



37-2 after 5 overs. Massive blow as Babar Azam is castled by Tom Curran. No feet moment at all and very unlike the skipper.

Second T20I hero Mohammad Hafeez is the next man in. He brings with him a tried and tested reputation of delivering when least expected but not delivering when expected. Do we expect today or do we don't?

Meanwhile, Haider continues to impress, this time with a flicked four towards midwicket.

32-1 after 4 overs. Extremely tight over by Chris Jordan.

27-1 after 3 overs. Babar hits three straight fours: two with power and one with finesse at third man.

12-1 after 2 overs. Fakhar Zaman out already. Gets his stumps disturbed by the first ball he faces of off-spinner Moeen Ali.

On the other hand, debutant Haider Ali smashed a one-legged six on just the second ball he faces. WHAT A TALENT!

BTW, that's Babar Azam and the 'next Babar Azam' at the crease together.

0-0 after 0 overs. The usual pairing of Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman to open, England Saqib Mahmood to bowl the first over.



9:40pm Sarfaraz Ahmed and Wahab Riaz are back in the side, while the young Haider Ali gets to make his debut. Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir and Iftikhar Ahmed are goners.

Line-ups:



Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Haider Ali, 4 Mohammad Hafeez, 5 Shoaib Malik, 6 Shadab Khan, 7 Sarfaraz Ahmed, 8 Imad Wasim, 9 Wahab Riaz, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Shaheen Afridi

England: 1 Tom Banton, 2 Jonny Bairstow (wk), 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Eoin Morgan (capt), 5 Moeen Ali, 6 Sam Billings, 7 Lewis Gregory, 8 Tom Curran, 9 Chris Jordan, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Saqib Mahmood (h/t ESPN)

9:33pm England have won the toss for the second straight time in the series, and have decided to bowl first for the second straight time in the series.

9:30pm It's almost time for toss. Let's see who is the good books of the (proverbial) gods of coin.



Until then, read our carefully crafted match preview.

