Pakistan are set to play their final T20I against England tonight at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The Men in Green could not get a result in the series opener and lost the second T20I on Sunday, which means tonight is their final chance to salvage their two-months-long England tour as well as their pride.

The match can be watched live on state broadcaster PTV Sports as well as Ten Sports.

To watch the match online, you can head over to Ten Sports website or SonyLive (subscription required) at 10pm PST.

To follow our live blog thread, click here.

Pak vs Eng: Where to watch 3rd T20 live - match streaming