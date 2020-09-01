urdu PSL 2020

Sevilla re-sign Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic for nominal fee

Web Desk

Time Tuesday Sep 01, 2020

Europa League champions FC Sevilla have announced the signing of their former midfielder Ivan Rakitic from FC Barcelona for a nominal initial fee of €1.5m that could potentially soar to €10m, according to Goal.

Rakitic was made available for sale by Barcelona after the arrival of new manager and club legend Ronald Koeman.

The Swiss-born Croat had signed for the Blaugrana in 2014 after four successful seasons with Sevilla.

After a bright start to Barca career, his use and utility had diminished, with him featuring 42 times -the lowest in his six years at the club - in the disastrous last season.


Sevilla re-sign Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic for nominal fee

More From PSL