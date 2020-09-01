Europa League champions FC Sevilla have announced the signing of their former midfielder Ivan Rakitic from FC Barcelona for a nominal initial fee of €1.5m that could potentially soar to €10m, according to Goal.

Rakitic was made available for sale by Barcelona after the arrival of new manager and club legend Ronald Koeman.

The Swiss-born Croat had signed for the Blaugrana in 2014 after four successful seasons with Sevilla.

After a bright start to Barca career, his use and utility had diminished, with him featuring 42 times -the lowest in his six years at the club - in the disastrous last season.





Sevilla re-sign Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic for nominal fee