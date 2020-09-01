BCCI to spend Rs100m to conduct 20,000 Covid-19 tests during IPL 2020

Deepak Chahar and Piyush Chawla arrive in Chennai for CSK's training camp ahead of IPL 2020. — Photo: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will reportedly spend nearly Rs100 million in order to conduct more than 20,000 Covid-19 tests during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Press Trust of India reported.

It is pertinent to mention that while IPL franchises have borne the testing costs in India, the BCCI are covering expenses in the UAE, where this year's T20 tournament will be staged.

"We have engaged VPS Healthcare, a UAE based company to conduct the tests. While I can't put a number, it will be more than 20,000 tests which would include everyone. Each test would cost BCCI around 200 AED (Dirhams) excluding taxes," a senior IPL official said.

"So BCCI will be spending something in the tune of [Rs100 million] for the Covid tests. Around 75 healthcare workers who are part of the company are a part of the IPL testing process," he added.

The board has left no stone unturned with regards to the safety of its players and officials as the health care staff will be placed in their own bio-secure bubble.

"We couldn't have taken the risk. A separate bio-bubble has been created by the company in a hotel. Around 50 of its health care staff are attached with testing process while another 25 are engaged in lab and documentation work," the official said.



Meanwhile, 13 members, including two players, of the Chennai Super Kings tested positive and were forced to extend their quarantine. The affected will have to return two negative tests before they can resume training.

The money-spinning tournament is scheduled to begin on September 19.

