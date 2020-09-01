Hafeez should've been Pakistan captain after Sarfaraz, says Rashid Latif

Mohammd Hafeez has seen his stock rise, thanks to his knock in second T20I against England.

Wicketkeeping great Rashid Latif has said that veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez should have succeeded Sarfaraz Ahmed as the Pakistan captain when the latter was removed following a T20I series whitewash to Sri Lanka at home.

While incumbent skippers Azhar Ali (Test) and Babar Azam (limited overs) have seen their leadership ability questioned in recent weeks, Hafeez has seen his stock rise, thanks to his brilliant knock against England in the second T20I that Pakistan still ended up losing.

Latif, a former captain himself, believes that the man nicknamed Professor would have been the more apt candidate to replace Sarfaraz instead of the duo that splits the duty right now.

“Hafeez should have been appointed captain after Sarfaraz was sacked. Even though Azhar and Babar are world-class players, they have not proved themselves as captains. It is tough for Babar and even for Azhar,” he is quoted as saying in his YouTube show Caught Behind.

It is pertinent to mention here that heading into World Cup 2019, much was expected of Hafeez due to his experience. However, barring a knock against England, he fell flat, scoring at a rate of a run less than even his career average.

