Fan Rant: Groans, moans as Pakistan disappoint in England Test, T20I series

The 15th edition of Fan Rant lends voice to those that want to be relieved of their frustrations over the Men in Green's overall disheartening performance during their Test and T20I tour of England.





We could not agree more

Victory is a word unknown to Pakistan cricket team.

- Vandna Goindani



Down and down they go

Pakistan team is so unpredictable. One moment down. Other moment down too.

- Rana Sheraz



What's a captain without pressure?

Babar needs support not tension.

- Athar



Roger that

Train your heart not to break easily. #PakvsEng

- Zain Sial





It not the only department they're struggling in

Sarfaraz needs to get back in. Pakistan is really struggling in the captaincy department.

- Talha Qaiser



Everyone's got their eyes on you coach

It's time for Misbah to step down from his coaching post. Poor management. We loose a match after scoring a reasonable total.

- Ejaz Butt





Rain rain go away

This cricket series should be named Pakistan rain tour to England.

- Muhammad Saeed

