Fan Rant: Groans, moans as Pakistan disappoint in England Test, T20I series

Monday Aug 31, 2020
The 15th edition of Fan Rant lends voice to those that want to be relieved of their frustrations over the Men in Green's overall disheartening performance during their Test and T20I tour of England.
Victory is a word unknown to Pakistan cricket team.
Pakistan team is so unpredictable. One moment down. Other moment down too.
Babar needs support not tension.
Train your heart not to break easily. #PakvsEng
Sarfaraz needs to get back in. Pakistan is really struggling in the captaincy department.
It's time for Misbah to step down from his coaching post. Poor management. We loose a match after scoring a reasonable total.
This cricket series should be named Pakistan rain tour to England.