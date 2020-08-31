Pak vs Eng: Wasim Akram cautions Misbah-ul-Haq for negative body language

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq shows frustration over his players' performance. Photo: Twitter

Pace legend Wasim Akram has urged head coach Misbah-ul-Haq to be mindful of his body language during any Pakistan match as he felt that the chief selector was not uplifting his charges with his negative behaviour.

His comments come after a fully frustrated Misbah could be seen during the Men in Green’s second T20I clash against England on Sunday.

It was during the fifth over of England’s innings when the camera panned on to the chief selector who could be seen with his head in his hands.

While the Men in Green eventually lost the match, Akram pointed out that his behavior was not justified.

"The head in his hands was not the best sign from the coach. The team and the bowlers are getting hammered but body language is so important for any coach. It doesn’t matter what the situation is, it is his job to be positive. At least look positive," Akram said, according to local media.

Meanwhile, former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq too echoed the same sentiment as he, in a video on his Youtube channel, revealed that former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur behaved similarly which ended up denting players' spirits.

"Arthur used to respond in the same way. Whenever I used to talk to players, they used to complain that Arthur’s similar antics affected them negatively. No matter what happens during the match, only positive vibes should go from the dressing room," Inzi said.

