IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals full team squad

Time Monday Sep 07, 2020

Delhi Capitals. Photo: BCCI 

Delhi Capitals will be first in action a day after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 kicks off in the UAE.

The capital city side, which has never won the tournament, will face Kings XI Punjab on September 20.

Delhi would be hoping to go a couple better than last year when they were just one match away from the final and were eliminated by Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 2.

They are captained by Shreyas Iyer and coached by Australian legend Ricky Ponting.

Their bowler Amit Mishra is the second-highest Indian wicket-taker in IPL history with 157 wickets to his name. 

Here is their full squad for IPL 2020: 

Shreyas Iyer 
(captain) 		Shimron Hetmyer
Tushar Deshpande 

Kagiso Rabada

Daniel Sams
Anrich Nortje

Marcus Stoinis

Alex Carey 
Rishabh Pant

Sandeep Lamichhane 

Mohit Sharma 
Harshal Patel

Ishant Sharma 

Prithvi Shaw 
Keemo Paul

Ajinkya Rahane

Lalith Yadav 
Amit Mishra  

Ravichandran Ashwin 

Avesh Khan 

Shikhar Dhawan 

Axar Patel 

