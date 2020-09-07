IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals full team squad

Monday Sep 07, 2020
Delhi Capitals will be first in action a day after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 kicks off in the UAE.
The capital city side, which has never won the tournament, will face Kings XI Punjab on September 20.
Delhi would be hoping to go a couple better than last year when they were just one match away from the final and were eliminated by Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 2.
They are captained by Shreyas Iyer and coached by Australian legend Ricky Ponting.
Their bowler Amit Mishra is the second-highest Indian wicket-taker in IPL history with 157 wickets to his name.
Here is their full squad for IPL 2020:
|Shreyas Iyer
(captain)
|Shimron Hetmyer
|Tushar Deshpande
Kagiso Rabada
|Daniel Sams
|Anrich Nortje
Marcus Stoinis
|Alex Carey
|Rishabh Pant
Sandeep Lamichhane
|Mohit Sharma
|Harshal Patel
Ishant Sharma
|Prithvi Shaw
|Keemo Paul
Ajinkya Rahane
|Lalith Yadav
|Amit Mishra
Ravichandran Ashwin
|Avesh Khan
Shikhar Dhawan
|Axar Patel