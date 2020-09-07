IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals full team squad

Delhi Capitals. Photo: BCCI

Delhi Capitals will be first in action a day after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 kicks off in the UAE.

The capital city side, which has never won the tournament, will face Kings XI Punjab on September 20.

Delhi would be hoping to go a couple better than last year when they were just one match away from the final and were eliminated by Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 2.

They are captained by Shreyas Iyer and coached by Australian legend Ricky Ponting.

Their bowler Amit Mishra is the second-highest Indian wicket-taker in IPL history with 157 wickets to his name.



Here is their full squad for IPL 2020:



Shreyas Iyer

(captain) Shimron Hetmyer

Tushar Deshpande

Kagiso Rabada Daniel Sams

Anrich Nortje

Marcus Stoinis Alex Carey

Rishabh Pant

Sandeep Lamichhane Mohit Sharma

Harshal Patel

Ishant Sharma Prithvi Shaw

Keemo Paul

Ajinkya Rahane Lalith Yadav

Amit Mishra

Ravichandran Ashwin Avesh Khan



Shikhar Dhawan Axar Patel





