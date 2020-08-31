Pakistan vs England: Inzamam says batsmen were more at fault

Batting legend Inzamam-ul-Haq believes Pakistani batsmen were also to blame for the team's five-wicket defeat to England in the high-scoring second T20I at Old Trafford on Sunday.

After the bowlers were unable to defend a sizable score of 195, the general consensus was that Babar Azam's bowlers had led the team down as the Mohammad Hafeez-led batting unit enjoyed a rare blameless day.

But Inzamam, in a video on his YouTube show, explained why the first mistake was made by the batsmen.

Having raced to 155-2 after 16 overs, the last four overs still produced 40 runs but Inzamam says that the flatness of the pitch and the waywardness of English bowlers means that the eventual total was still short.

"The English bowlers did not bowl well at all. They were also resting several of their regulars. Then, in the first half, the ball was also wet due to the rain earlier," he said.

"We did exploit the situation but it could have been exploited even more. A target of 210-15 should have been posted."

Despite the bowlers' obvious mistakes, Inzamam said that Pakistani unit still bowled better than their English counterparts, with the different being that the hosts' batsmen batted better than what Azam and company managed.

