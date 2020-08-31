Pak vs Eng: 'Lost cow' Babar Azam needs to be his own man: Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar questions Babar Azam's leadership.

Bowling great Shoaib Akhtar has questioned Babar Azam's leadership after Pakistan slumped to a five-wicket defeat at the hands of England in the second T20I on Sunday at Old Trafford, dubbing the team captain "a lost cow" and accusing him of taking dictation from others.

While wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan has enhanced his case as a future captain in recent days through his running commentary from behind the stumps, Azam, a naturally reserved personality on whom captaincy was almost forced, has looked a duck out of water - a point Akhtar made in a video on his YouTube channel.

"Babar Azam looks like a lost cow to me,” Akhtar said. “He is out there not knowing what to do. It is important for him to take decisions on his own so that it could help him become a better captain in future.

"There are instructions coming from outside for him, then there are three people on the field who are trying to help him.

"Babar will need to understand that the chances are coming his way but it’s not going to happen for the rest of his life so he needs to capitalise on it as much as he can, and emerge as a big brand."



