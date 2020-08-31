Pakistan vs England: Shahid Afridi makes a case for Wahab Riaz's selection

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has made a case for his old teammate Wahab Riaz's selection in the Pakistan playing XI, saying that the team should take advantage of the left-arm pacer's experience.

After the Babar Azam-led side was unable to defend a sizable total of 195 in the second T20I, Afridi took to Twitter to air his concerns.

Calling the defeat a "disappointing result", Afridi added: "We posted a good score but the bowling failed to back the batsmen. [I] really feel Pakistan needed to play Wahab Riaz.

"If he is there he should be used considering his experience in T20 format. Flag of Pakistan should have taken control of the game."

Riaz last played a T20I for Pakistan in November 2019 against Australia in Canberra. He conceded 33 runs in his three overs and picked up no wickets.

