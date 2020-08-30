Mohammad Hafeez becomes first man to amass 2,000 T20I runs, 50 wicket combo

Sunday Aug 30, 2020
Pakistan’s veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has completed a unique feat by becoming the first cricketer to reach the double of 50 wickets and 2,000 runs in men’s T20I cricket.
The 39-year-old reached the milestone on Sunday during Pakistan’s 2nd T20I against England, the 89th innings of his career, at Manchester as he smashed a six off Saqib Mahmood.
With 54 T20I wickets already to his name, Hafeez became the first-ever man in the shortest international format to achieve the aforesaid combo.
While he remains unmatched on the men's side, three women cricketers - Deandra Dottin of West Indies, Sophie Devine of New Zealand and Stafanie Taylor of West Indies - have already achieved the unique double.
Hafeez is only the second Pakistani and overall ninth batsman to complete 2,000 runs in international cricket.
The all-rounder has represented Pakistan in 93 T20Is and is one of the most experienced players around the world in the format.