Pak vs Eng live blog updates for 2nd T20I in Manchester, 2020

Mohammad Hafeez in action.

Live blog updates for 2nd T20I between Pakistan and England at Old Trafford in Manchester appear in this thread. Timestamps are in PST.

End of Pakistan innings

195-4 after 20 overs. Hafeez out on penultimate ball of the innings. His 36-ball 69 laced with five 4s and four 6s help Pakistan post a sizable total. A tight final over (7 runs) by Tom Curran restricts Pakistan under 200 but until then it was all Pakistan.

The flat track and the super fast outfield though means that the job is far from done. England batters will need some stopping. Let's hope Amir and co are on their game.

188-3 after 19 overs. Hafeez 66 off 33, Iftikhar 4 off 6

177-3 after 18 overs. 26-ball 50 up for Hafeez with a four.

165-3 after 17 overs. Malik (14 off 11) caught in extra cover. Iftikhar Ahmed, the villain of unfinished opener T20I, is at the crease. Just so you know, he isn't 40, even though his mug tells a different story.

155-2 after 16 overs. Hafeez is on fire and is letting his bat answer his ageist critics. A pair of sixes and a boundary in this over for the Professor as Saqib Mahmood is bled for 23 runs. Pakistan set for a big score.

132-2 after 15 overs. Hafeez 28, Malik 4

119-2 after 14 overs. A pair of nearly 40-year-olds at the crease and no boundaries.

'Technique' expert spotted:

113-2 after 13 overs. Babar Azam (56 off 44) pulls, hits it a bit too sweetly than intended, deposits a catch at deep midwicket.

Shoaib Malik is in, which means along with Hafeez he forms probably the oldest T20 batting pair in world cricket.

109-1 after 12 overs. Hafeez pulls, hits a six and brings up his 2,000 runs in T20I cricket in style.

99-1 after 11 overs. Babar Azam hits back to back boundaries to bring up his 37-ball 50. The 14th of his flourishing career. The world's top-ranked T20 batsman living up to expectations.

87-1 after 10 over.

75-1 after 9 overs. Fakhar (36 off 22) goes for his second six of the over, fails and deposits a catch in the hands of Tom Banton who runs in from long-on to grab it. Mohammad Hafeez is next man in.

66-0 after 8 overs. There hasn't been an over without a boundary yet.

58-0 after 7 overs. Adil Rashid finds a crack in the pitch as the ball turns a mile. Still gets dispatched for a four as Pakistan are officially off to a good start.

51-0 after 6 overs. Babar 23, Fakhar 27

42-0 after 5 overs. This one sees two boundaries. Run rate jumps up. Pattern breaks.

31-0 after 4 overs. Fakhar ends the over with the solitary boundary. See what we're talking about?

24-0 after 3 overs. The one boundary an over pattern holds again.

15-0 after 2 overs. Fakhar cuts and finds a boundary on what is a very fast outfield. A four in each of the first two overs mans it's a decent start so far.

5-0 after 1 over. Babar Azam starts innings with a four. Fakhar Zaman on the other hand, gets hit on the pad the first ball he faces. He wastes another two. The stark difference in confidence levels show. Off-spinner Moeen Ali to share the new ball.



0-0 after 0 over. Pakistan innings is about to begin. Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman are at the crease. Saqib Mahmood will bowl the first over.

6:00:pm Weigh in!

5:45pm England have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Babar says he'd have bowled first as well had he won the toss. No changes made by either side.



Just putting it there:

Line-ups:

Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Mohammad Hafeez, 4 Shoaib Malik, 5 Shadab Khan, 6 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 7 Iftikhar Ahmed, 8 Imad Wasim, 9 Mohammad Amir, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Shaheen Afridi



England: 1 Tom Banton, 2 Jonny Bairstow (wk), 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Eoin Morgan (capt), 5 Moeen Ali, 6 Sam Billings, 7 Lewis Gregory, 8 Tom Curran, 9 Chris Jordan, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Saqib Mahmood



5:30pm First thing first: There is very little chance of rain today. It would oscillate between 0 and 10 percent, according to weather.com. If it rains now, hold them accountable, not us.



More on the weather business here.

Toss is in 15 minutes at 5:45pm. Kick-off at 6:15 so manage your chores accordingly.

