Mohammad Rizwan poses with the trophy he received at the end of the Test series.

Legendary batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq has said that wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan should be sent out to bat up the order, calling him "completely useless" lower down the order.

Inzamam, in a video on his YouTube channel, lauded the team's decision to continue with the in-form Rizwan even when the format switched from Test to T20 but said that the 28-year-old is not naturally suited to bat in the final stages of the innings.

"I am happy that they [rewarded] Rizwan for his Test match form. Picking Rizwan was still a difficult choice to make [even though] his wicketkeeping was already brilliant," the former Pakistan captain said.

"We weren't able to see his batting though. In order to see the best version of Rizwan as a batsmen, they'd have to send him to bat up the order.

"If you don't play him in top order then he'd be completely useless. Lower down the order, Sarfaraz Ahmed is more effective than Rizwan."



READ: Mohammad Rizwan has leadership bug, could be future captain, says Rashid Latif

Pak vs Eng: Rizwan useless down the order, needs a promotion, says Inzamam