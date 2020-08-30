Asif Ali (L) swings his bat at Keemo Paul (R). Photo: Twitter

Batsman Asif Ali, who has been representing the Jamaica Tallawahs in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020, has been fined 20 percent of his match fee after an on-field incident during a match against the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

According to an official statement on the CPL website, Asif's action of swinging the bat mere centimetres of bowler Keemo Paul was "contrary to the spirit of the game".

READ: Asif Ali sparks controversy after swinging bat at Keemo Paul

The 28-year-old was found guilty of violating section 2.18 of the code of conduct.



Asif admitted his offence and as a consequence was handed the fine.

CPL 2020: Asif Ali fined 20% of match fee after bat-swinging controversy