Former cricketer Ramiz Raja. Photo: File

TV pundit Ramiz Raja has criticised the Pakistan team management for sidelining youngsters Haider Ali and Khushdil Shah when the Men in Green faced England in their first T20I match on Friday.

Raja, in a video on his YouTube channel, expressed his disappointment over the management's lack of experimentation with its youth adding that the T20 format was best suited for it.

"Haider and Khushdil could not find a place in the side. This was disappointing because in T20s, if you don’t go in with youth no matter how important the series, you will not be able to look ahead. You will keep relying on hits and misses," Raja said.

The former cricketer noted that while the bowling department seemed more open to the idea it was the batting side that needed fresh blood.

"Without youngsters, your combination will not be finely tuned. In the bowling department we keep experimenting with youngsters without hesitation but we only see negativity in the batting department," he said.

"In T20 you get the license to express yourself without much fear. This situation relaxes a batsman and he can perform well."

READ: Pak vs Eng: Without rain we'd have won, says Imad Wasim

When speaking of the match, Raja said that while the batting department disappointed the Men in Green bowled impressively.

"I was disappointed by this [batting] but Pakistan bowled well. They trapped England in the initial part of the match and then we saw an onslaught from the hosts, which was later reined in by the bowlers. I think the real contest is going to be England’s batsmen against our spinners. We will have to see how to go well in the matches going forward,” he concluded.

The second T20I match is scheduled on August 30 in Manchester.

Pak vs Eng: Ramiz Raja says Haider, Khushdil should be part of T20I series