Somerset confirms Babar Azam deal for upcoming T20 Blast

Babar Azam in action for Somerset.

English county side Somerset have announced that Pakistan's limited-over captain Babar Azam will be joining them again for this season's domestic Twenty20 Blast.

Azam, the world's top-ranked Twenty20 batsman, was the leading run-scorer in the 2019 edition.

The 25-year-old had agreed to return to southwest club Somerset before the coronavirus pandemic upended cricket schedules around the world.

But while Covid-19 has seen several counties cancel deals with overseas players, Azam will be back at Somerset´s Taunton base on Wednesday.

Azam is set to be available for Somerset´s final seven group matches plus the knockout stages should they qualify.

"For obvious reasons, this year has been very different from what we were all expecting, and I fully appreciate the challenges the game has faced globally as well as here in England," Azam said in a Somerset statement.

"We have all had to adapt and I´m just really pleased that we could find a way to make this happen. I hope that I can help to contribute to success on the field for Somerset again."

In his first season with Somerset, Azam compiled 578 runs at an impressive average of 52.54 and an astounding strike-rate of 149.35.

"He is a great player, is so easy on the eye and fitted brilliantly into our environment last year," said Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry. "We consider Babar [Azam] to be one of our own."

