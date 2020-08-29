PCB decides to stage remaining PSL 2020 matches in Karachi: report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCb) has reportedly decided to stage the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 in Karachi between November 12 and 18, Daily Express reported.

The PCB, as per the Urdu daily, buoyed by the falling number of Covid-19 cases in the country, is considering hosting the PSL 2020 matches in a bio-secure environment, and has identified a window that falls after the Zimbabwe home series but before the T10 league in UAE.

It is pertinent to mention here that the last four matches of PSL 2020 were scheduled to be played in March before the pandemic forced the event to be called off.

It is expected that most of the foreign players for November's restart would be from Asia.

The players will also have to observe a 48-hour quarantine, according to Express, which further adds that the PCB would pick the brains of their English counterparts for PSL restart.

The publication further adds that the PCB might even allow a limited number of spectators inside the stadium, if the global pandemic situation improves even more by November, although the government will have the final say.

However, before everything else, the board will have to settles its differences with broadcasters and franchises, which represent the biggest challenges in the way of the restart.

