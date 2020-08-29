To curb hockey's slump, COAS Bajwa pledges Rs50m from army fund

Hockey has been in a state of free-fall since the 1990s.

In a bid to halt the plight of the national sport, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has reportedly pledged Rs50 million for the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) from the military's own welfare fund.

The PHF President Brigadier Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, as per a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations, called on Gen Bajwa and briefed him on the steps being taken to regain the high standards of hockey in the country.



Gen Bajwa said the army had always supported sports and especially hockey.

He said this opportunity should be used to the maximum to revive hockey.

The PHF president thanked the army chief for his "continued support to hockey and pledged improvement of standards of the game".

Pakistan Army had already made two Astro Turf stadiums available to PHF in Rawalpindi and Okara, the press release added.

