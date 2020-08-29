Pak vs Eng: Without rain we'd have won, says Imad Wasim

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has said that Pakistan would have won the first T20I against England had it not been affected by rain in Manchester.

The match was called off by umpires due to wet outfield after only 16.1 overs in England’s innings were possible before rain interrupted the game.

Talking post-match, Wasim said that Pakistan had the upper hand when the play was interrupted, without which, he said, his side would have prevailed.



“Of course, it is disappointing to see the game being called off due to rain but we can’t control the weather. We had regained our control. If there was a full match then I am sure it would have been a good result for us,” he said.

“England is a very good side but we are better than them. I am sure it will be a very good contest in the remaining two matches of the series,” he said of the remainders of the series.

Wasim, who took two wickets in the truncated match, also hoped to continue his good performance in the series, saying that conditions were supporting the spinners.

“If wicket continues to behave the way it was behaving today then I am confident of doing well here. Shadab will also be able to get the support from the wicket and can do well for the team in remaining matches,” he said.

The second T20I between Pakistan and England will be played on Sunday at the same venue of Old Trafford in Manchester.

