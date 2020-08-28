Pak vs Eng 1st T20I live blog updates

Live blog updates for 1st T20I between Pakistan and England at Old Trafford in Manchester appear in this thread. Timestamps are in PST.

1:05am And just five minutes later, the speculation proved rubbish. The match has been abandoned. What a shame. What a shame this entire tour has been. It brings back the question: why was the kick-off set for 6pm British time when they had the entire day?

Anyway, End of thread.

1:00am There are murmurs that Pakistan will have to chase a 56-run target in five overs but there is nothing official yet. What a joke if that happens. What a shame if it doesn't.

12:03am Word is that England are unlikely to bat again. Whenever play resumes, Pakistan will be chasing a reduced target in a truncated match.

It makes one wonder why the match kick-off was set for 6pm English time when it could have been played much earlier?

131-6 after 16.1 overs. Rain interrupts play. Here we go again.

We'll send out a notification when the play resumes.

126-6 after 16 overs. England have gone from 109-2 to this.

123-6 It's all Mohammad Rizwan right now. He's on the mic, he's dictating play and he's racking up dismissals behind the wicket.

120-5 Rizwan takes a blinder on second attempt. Moeen Ali departs. Pakistan have the upper hand again. Shadab Khan the wicket taker.

118-4 It could rain any moment.

118-4 after 14 overs. Iftikhar Ahmed atones for that dropped catch. Traps Mogan LBW.



111-3 after 13 overs. Nice comeback by Shadab - picks up a wicket and just gives away just four runs.

109-3 Banton top-edges Shadab and has his 71- run knock ended. Moeen Ali is in means England now have an all-lefty pair in the middle.

107-2 after 12 overs. Shadab has conceded 26 runs from his first 2 overs and still has the ball in hands.

94-2 after 11 overs. It's currently raining sixes at Old Trafford so a reminder that Banton was dropped at the score of five.

80-2 Maiden half-century for 21-year-old Banton.

79-2 after 10 overs. Eoin Morgan replaces Malan and slaps a four off the first Shadab ball he faces.

74-2 And just like that a mix-up. Malan is run-out. Pakistan get the much-needed wicket but dangerman (or boy) Banton is still there, just one shy of his 50.

74-1 Banton has taken a liking for Shadab. Two straight sixes to start the 10th over. The good work at the start has been largely undone.

62-1 after 9 overs. Banton at 36 and Malan at 23. Partnership reaches 59.

SOCIAL It's pretty cold in Manchester. So much so that:

49-1 after 8 overs. Shadab tidies up after that first loose ball.

46-1 And we might have jinxed it. Shadab gets hit for six on the first ball he bowls. Banton the hitter.

40-1 after 7 overs. Rauf also bowls a decent opening over. Bowlers have all been on their game so far. The fielder (Iftikhar!) not so much.

37-1 Rauf bowls a yorker, hits Malan on the pads, given not out, review taken. Now let's see.

Verdict: It was an inside edge. Review lost.

35-1 Talk about rustiness. Haris Rauf starts spell with a wide ball.

34-1 after 6 overs. Amir's rusty on the rules, meanwhile.

25-1 after 5 overs. Afridi overloads on yorkers, doesn't offer any room to Banton and Malan. Decent start fast turning into a good start.

19-1 after 4 overs. Decent first over by Amir. No loose balls offered.

15-1 after 3 overs. Pakistan off to a decent start. Babar's decision to field first starting to make a little bit of sense. Meanwhile, the ball has been tossed to Mohammad Amir.

7-1 after 2 overs. Banton hits a four then gets dropped in the first slip by Iftikhar Ahmed. Poor Shaheen.

3-1 after 1 over. Imad Wasim bowls, Imad Wasim catches, Jonny Bairstow departs. Great start for Pakistan. Shaheen Afridi to bowl the second over. Pressure on young Tom Banton. He is joined by Dawid Malan.

10:00pm Imad Wasim vs Tom Banton and Jonny Bairstow

9:55pm Ramiz Raja on seeing Hafeez and Malik in the line-up:

It's a good combination except for the two oldies.





Ouch! Why does RR have no love for the two nearly 40-year-olds?

READ THIS

9:53pm Mehran and Zaman owners look away:

9:45pm This Pakistan line-up is as experienced as the Test eleven was naive and young. The Amirs, the Hafeezes and the Maliks are all back. Rizwan plays and Sarfaraz doesn't which means the former is now the undisputed started in all formats, PSL or no PSL.

Needless to say, some folks are upset:

9:40pm Line-ups

Pakistan 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Mohammad Hafeez, 4 Shoaib Malik, 5 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 6 Iftikhar Ahmed, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Imad Wasim, 9 Mohammad Amir, 10 Shaheen Afridi, 11 Haris Rauf

Tom Banton 2 Jonny Bairstow (wk) 3 Dawid Malan 4 Eoin Morgan (capt) 5 Sam Billings 6 Moeen Ali 7 Tom Curran 8 Lewis Gregory, 9 Chris Jordan 10 Adil Rashid 11 Saqib Mahmood

9:30pm Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Pak vs Eng 1st T20I live blog updates