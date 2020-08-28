Pakistan vs England: Pakistan is a 'dangerous' team, says Eoin Morgan

England’s limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan. Photo: AFP

England’s limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan has said that Pakistan is a "dangerous" team in the T20 format as the side have "all bases covered" which he believes could potentially give trouble to the hosts when they begin their three-match T20I series on Friday, The Hindu reported.

Morgan praised Pakistan's domestic structure and added that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 showcased the sport at its best which he thinks will also be reflected by the Men in Green in the series.

"Pakistan is a very dangerous T20 team. If anyone watched the PSL (Pakistan Super League) this year, the strength and depth of Pakistan cricket is surprising in one way. I haven’t played there in a couple of years and you forget the depth they have across their domestic cricket. It is no surprise they are producing excellent cricketers at the top level. They have all bases covered," he said.

The England skipper also lauded his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam for his skill with the bat.

"He is a fantastic player. I played with him at Karachi Kings. He is a guy very early in his cricketing career but has achieved quite a lot doing the simple things extremely well," he said.

