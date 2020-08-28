Azhar Mahmood plans to give 'inside information' about Pakistan to England

England's assistant bowling coach Azhar Mahmood. Photo: AFP

Pakistan's former bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, who is the assistant bowling coach for England for the three-match T20I series, has said that he will be providing "inside information" about his former team, inews.co.uk reported.

The former cricketer said that while he knew the Men in Green inside and out it was no secret that one could simply look at their stats online to get an idea.

"Some Pakistan fans are already calling me a traitor for accepting the England role," said Mahmood.

"Of course, I have inside information on the Pakistan dressing room and the players ahead of the T20I series, but the reality is that these days technical information on players is readily available via the analysts."

"But, yes, I’ll be providing the England team with some information on Pakistan which hopefully will be of use to them and provide them with insight."

With Pakistan having an experienced line-up and England's "eager" players, the former all-rounder expects the series to be a close contest.

"It should be a close and hard-fought series. I think both teams are evenly matched, and have some very exciting players. There are no obvious weaknesses in either squad and Pakistan have some very experienced twenty over players such as Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez, so they have all the bases covered," he said.

"But England’s players will be fresh as they haven’t been involved in the Test series, so they’ll be eager to perform."

