Babar Azam in new T20I kit

The Pakistan cricket team has given a first of look of its new T20I kit ahead of the three-match series against England.

Captain Babar Azam was the first to put on the kit as he took his side opposite England counterpart Eoin Morgan for the unveiling of the series trophy, which will be on the line from tomorrow's opening T20I.

Traditionally, Pakistan's coloured kits have either been completely dark green or light.

However, the 2020 kit incorporates both the colours, with the top mostly light green - similar to the one famously donned by the 99 World Cup class - whereas the trousers and sleeves carrying a more traditional darker shade.

Babar Azam in new T20I kit

In addition to the PCB crest, the shirt also has a large drooping star on the torso, which is unlikely to be seen completely in tucked in shirts.

The most prominent space on the jersey naturally goes to the sponsor.

Babar Azam unveils Pakistan's new T20I kit ahead of England series