ECB's Ashley Giles give 'huge thank you' to PCB for touring England

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) director of cricket Ashley Giles has given the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) a "huge thank you" for taking the risk of touring England during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tourists narrowly lost the three-match Test series to the home side earlier this week but produced decent cricket in spurts whenever the weather allowed.

Giles, following the end of the Test series, paid tribute to his Pakistani counterparts in a message on Twitter.

A huge thank you to the PCB team and management for their efforts in coming to England and putting on another great test series, played in a great spirit. A massive boost for everyone," he tweeted.

The PCB's decision to ho ahead with the tour represented a sizable risk considering the fact that England remains one of the worst-hit countries by the novel coronavirus, whereas the situation in Pakistan had never deteriorated to such extremes.

