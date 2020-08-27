Jason Roy

England have been dealt a major blow on the eve of their T20I series with Pakistan as batsman Jason Roy has been ruled out due to a side strain, according to BBC Sport.

Roy, 30, picked up the injury in training earlier this week and underwent scans on Wednesday, which revealed that he won't be fit in time for the series that starts Friday.

He has represented England in 20-over format 35 times and scored 860 runs at an average of 24.57.

Roy, however, has a rather ordinary T20 record against Pakistan, averaging just 14.75 across four matches, with 29 his highest score.

Pak vs Eng: Major blow as Jason Roy ruled out of T20I series