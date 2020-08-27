Pak vs Eng: Teenage Haider Ali likely to make debut in 1st T20I on Friday

Young batsman Haider Ali is highly likely to make his T20I debut for Pakistan in Friday's series opener against England at Old Trafford, Geo Super has learnt.

The 19-year-old, who came to light in the Pakistan Super League 2020, was picked in the senior squad for the tour of England and, according to sources within the team, is now in line to get his first cap.

While speaking to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), he said that being named in the 17-man squad was "a dream come true".

"Every young cricketer wishes to be here. This is my first tour and though I have shared dressing room with established cricketers in the Pakistan Super League 2020, being in the Pakistan dressing room is altogether a difference experience," he is quoted as saying in a PCB press release.

Meanwhile, batting coach Younis Khan hailed Haider for his skill and tipped him to be Pakistan's next biggest batting star as he drew parallels with Babar Azam.

"He plays well-calculated cover drives, quite like Babar Azam’s which are world renowned. I like his initial movement and the way he approaches the ball. He plays solid cover drives," he said.



"Haider has that will and skill that turn a youngster into a good player. He has that spark and he is always eager to learn. I believe he is an upcoming star of Pakistan and he will perform whenever he gets a chance. He has a bright future and the ability to play all formats for Pakistan," he said.

In first-class cricket, Haider has made 645 runs at an average of 49.62 and amassed 239 runs at a staggering strike rate of 158.27.

It it pertinent to mention that Haider, in the PSL 2020, finished as the joint second-highest scorer for his team Peshawar Zalmi.

His ability to drive the ball, according to CricViz, was his most-productive shot in the PSL 2020 as it brought him 54 runs against pacers and 17 against spinners, without being dismissed once while playing it.

"I did not get to bat much in matches during my club cricket days. I used to spend a lot of time in nets and focused on cover drives as it is my favourite shot," he said.

Haider featured in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup under another promising youngster Rohail Nazir earlier this year in which he earned praises from the game’s greats for his scintillating strokes.

He scored a fighting half-century in a semi-final against India. In 19 U19s 50-over matches, Haider has scored 655 runs, which included a century and six half-centuries at an average just below 39.



He graduated to Pakistan U19 in May 2019 and made his debut memorable with a 65-ball 51 against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka. Over the course of the past one year, Haider has established himself as one of the future stars.

Haider is now eager to prove himself at the apex level, whenever the opportunity presents itself.

“This is my first tour of England. The conditions here are different than Pakistan and even a different kind of ball is used here. Arriving here two months early has been beneficial, as it has provided me the necessary time to practice – in nets and match scenarios – and be acclimatised. I am looking forward to make the most of what I have learned from my previous experiences.”

