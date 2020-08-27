CPL 2020: Asif Ali sparks controversy after swinging bat at Keemo Paul

Asif Ali (L) swings his bat at Keemo Paul (R). Photo: Twitter

Pakistan batsman Asif Ali sparked controversy after he swung his bat, a few inches shy, at West Indies bowler Keemo Paul’s face during a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 match.

Asif, who is representing the Jamaica Tallawahs, was dismissed by the Guyana Amazon Warriors for merely 3 runs and was not happy with the early dismissal.

He could be seen angrily swinging his bat just missing the bowler by a few inches.

Meanwhile, match referee Reon King could be seen taking note of the batsman’s angry outburst.



It is yet to be announced what the disciplinary charges will be but despite the hiccup the Tallawahs won the match by five wickets as they chased 109 runs with two overs to spare.

