Mohammad Rizwan set for long career as Pakistan wicketkeeper: Brad Hogg

Mohammad Rizwan is the Man of the Series. Photo: PCB Twitter

Australia’s former all-rounder Brad Hogg believes that Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is set for a long career with the national team.

Hogg, in a post on Twitter, praised Rizwan’s performance with the gloves and bat in the Test series against England.

The 28-year-old, who was named Man of the Series, totaled 161 runs with an average of 40.25 and took five catches behind the stumps, also grabbing a successful stumping.

His performance caught the attention of many as his English counterpart Jos Buttler, though excellent with the bat, struggled behind the wickets, dropping several catches during the course of the series.

