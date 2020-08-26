Michael Vaughan tips Pakistan to become a competent Test side in future

England's former captain Michael Vaughan. Photo: AFP

England’s former captain Michael Vaughan is of the opinion that Pakistan, in the next few years, will rise to become a competent side in Test cricket as well, Cricbuzz reported.

Vaughan's comments came after the Men in Green were edged 1-0 by England in the rain-marred Test series.

He said that the Azhar Ali side has all the right tools that could become a force in years to come.

"I think Pakistan are a side, which over the next two to three years, are going to compete against everyone as they have got pretty much everything covered," he said.

"They might have lost the series. They should have won it, especially when you think back to Manchester but they are a side who are on the up in Test match cricket."

Vaughan in particular lauded wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan, batsman Babar Azam and skipper Azhar Ali for their performances with the bat.

"I love Rizwan, I think he is a fighter and a really good wicketkeeper-batsman. Azam is high class and right out of the top draw. I think Azhar's century [in the third Test] will do him a world of good as the captain," he said.

On the bowling side, the commentator was impressed with Pakistan's young pace attack and added that they have much to offer in the future.

“In that bowling attack, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah, in particular, are two young quicks who I’m sure, over the next few years, will cause bit of a chaos,” he concluded.

