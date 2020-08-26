Pakistan vs England: Azhar Ali says he never thought of giving up captaincy

Test captain Azhar Ali in action. Photo: AFP

Test skipper Azhar Ali has said that despite criticism over his form and leadership during the 1-0 Test series defeat to England, he never thought of stepping down from his role as captain.

The guests were off to to a strong start in the opening Test but lost their way on the final day and lost while the rest of the two rain-marred matches ended in draws.

Azhar found form in the final match but until then he was openly slammed by fans and experts alike, including pace legend Wasim Akram, who had questioned his captaincy acumen.

The 35-year-old admitted that the episode did affect him but he powered through instead of giving up the leadership role.

"There were tough times when we lost the first test, and it was blamed entirely on me," Azhar said in a video conference after the game.

"It was not easy but I focused only on how we could turn the series around, with my own performance and performance from the entire team. No such thought (quitting captaincy) was in my consideration.

"The first test match cost us, of course. If we'd won that match, we'd be sitting here as series winners.

"The disappointment will remain because ... we missed our opportunity. Credit goes to England for performing well under pressure."

