Bowling coach Waqar Younis (L) with head coach Misbah-ul-Haq (R). Photo: AFP

Opener Shan Masood hailed Pakistan's star-studded coaching panel and said that the team has already improved under their guidance despite the 1-0 series defeat to England in the recently concluded Test series.

In a chat with England all-rounder Chris Woakes, after the end of play on the final day of the third Test, Masood shared what the dressing room environment has been like with head coach Misbah-ul-Haq at the helm.

"I have a long association with Younis Khan. To score a hundred in his first match as the batting consultant of the team was a very special moment for me as he has been a mentor and coach to me for a very long time. I have played a lot of cricket under him at the first-class level," he said.



"Waqar Younis has worked extremely hard with the young pace attack led by Naseem and Shaheen. He even made me bowl a lot of overs in nets sessions and I also ended up bowling in the Southampton Tests."

Masood also hailed Misbah and said that the head coach's presence has been instrumental for the Men in Green.

"Misbah has really grown in his role and has been providing invaluable guidance to all; he is a great support to the squad. Mushtaq Ahmed who has had a lot of experience of coaching the England team has also been a tremendous help not only to spinners but the entire squad," he said.

England and Pakistan will now lock horns in three T20Is, which will be played at the Old Trafford, Manchester.

Pak vs Eng: Shan Masood hails star-studded coaching staff