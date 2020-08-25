Pakistan vs England T20I series squads

Pakistan vs England

For the T20I series against England starting this Friday, Pakistan have "shortlisted" 17 men but it remains unclear whether the same list would serve as their squad for the series.

In a normal world, the list should be trimmed down to 14 as England - much clearer in their announcement - named that many men.

Now Pakistan's 17 to England's 14 would be a tad unfair in a normal world but this this isn't normal. Chances are that between now and Friday the team management would cut three players loose but until then, the 17-man roster serves as the squad

In a nutshell, below is Pakistan's shortlist and England's squad:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey

