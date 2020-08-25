Pakistan vs England T20I series schedule and timings

Pakistan vs England

The Test series between Pakistan and England is all but over, which means it's time for the T20I battle, where the tourists are expected to give the hosts a much better fight than what they managed in the five-day format.

Of course, Azhar Ali and company did not disgrace themselves in any way in the Test series, with what their Covid-19 rustiness and young side but in the upcoming 20-over series they'd be in a far greater comfort zone and no one would be surprised if they upset the home side.

So without further ado, here is all that you need to know about the T20I series:

Schedule and timing:

1st T20I on August 28 (Friday) at Old Trafford, Manchester

Match starts at 10pm PST

2nd T20I on August 30 (Sunday) at Old Trafford, Manchester

Match starts at 6pm PST

3rd T20I on September 1 (Tuesday) at Old Trafford, Manchester

Match starts at 10pm PST

