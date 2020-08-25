A screengrab from Mohammad Wasim's YT channel.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly barred all its coaching staff from running their YouTube channels.

According to reports in local media, the board intimated its policy to the newly appointed roster of coaches at the National High-Performance Center (NHPC) as well as the six first-class sides.

It is pertinent to mention here that neither of Saqlain Mushtaq, Mohammad Wasim and Faisal Iqbal - all of whom have their YouTube channels - have posted any content in last few days.

It remains unclear whether the board's policy also binds its contracted coaches from appearing as guests on others' channels.

Failure to abide by the policy could lead to legal action, it has been reported.

READ: Misbah-ul-Haq not pleased with new coach appointments at HPC



PCB bans its coaches from running personal YouTube channels: report