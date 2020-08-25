Pakistan vs England: Live blog updates for 3rd Test, day 5

Live blog updates for day 5 of the third and final Test between Pakistan and England at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton appear in this thread. Timestamps are in PST.

4:07pm Pitch Inspection will take place at 5:40pm PST.

3:05pm And as expected, the pitch is not ready for play. Looks like Pakistan fans' prayers have been answered.

2:52pm The outfield is reportedly wet from overnight rain. Delayed start is likely if not a guarantee.

The situation today: Pakistan are 100-2 and trailing by 210 with eight wickets in hand. In Azhar Ali we believe ... or do we?

