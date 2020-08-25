The series will consist of three T20I and as many ODI matches. Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly considering hosting the limited-overs series against Zimbabwe at a single venue - either at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium or Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The PCB is currently trying to establish a bio-secure environment due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and according to sources within the PCB, although both the venues are in contention, Lahore has an edge.

The board purportedly is also keen on staging the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 matches in Lahore, which is why the Zimbabwe series is also likely to fall in the lap of the same city.

The African team is expected in Pakistan on October 20, following which they will observe a two-week period of isolation before proceeding to play the series in the first week of November.

The twin series will consist of three T20I and as many ODI matches. The two board are trying to finalise exact schedules and tour details these days.

READ: Zimbabwe seeks govt's permission for Nov tour of Pakistan

Pakistan's series with Zimbabwe likely to be staged entirely in Lahore: repo