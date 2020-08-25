PCB not considering replacing Misbah-ul-Haq as chief selector: report

Chief Selector and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq. Photo: AFP

Head Coach Misbah-ul-Haq's secondary role as chief selector is not under any immediate threat but will be subjected to any larger policy changes eventually made by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

An Indian agency recently quoted a PCB source as saying that the board was considering relieving Misbah of selection duties.

However, a PCB spokesperson has rubbished such speculation, saying that a Misbah-specific decision is not being mulled but a policy decision on dual roles within or outside of the PCB will be taken by the organisation's governing board.

When that happens, the dual role of women's chief selector Urooj Mumtaz, who also has the charge of women's wing, will also be discussed.

It is pertinent to mention that Misbah not only holds twin roles within the PCB, he is also an employee of the Sui Northern Gas and even coaches in the Pakistan Super League.

The board spokesperson's clarification negations a recent report in Press Trust of India, which had claimed that the board was reconsidering a "well-known former fast bowler" to replace Misbah as the board was reportedly not satisfied with his selection amid the ongoing Test series against England.

