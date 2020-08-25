Pak vs Eng: James Anderson becomes first pacer to claim 600 Test wickets

James Anderson in action. Photo: England Cricket/Twitter

England fast bowler James Anderson on Tuesday reached the 600 Test wickets milestone, doing so against Pakistan in the third and final Test match at the Ageas Bowl.

Anderson becomes only the fourth bowler in Test history and first fast bowler ever to join the 600-wicket club. His 600th victim was Pakistan captain Azhar Ali.

Only Anil Kumble (619), Shane Warne (708) and Muttiah Muralitharan (800) now have more Test wickets than him.

This has been a summer of bowling landmarks for English fast bowlers. Earlier, Anderson's long-time bowling partner Stuart Broad had taken his 500th Test wicket.

