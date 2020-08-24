urdu PSL 2020

Brian Lara says Azhar Ali played 'one of the best-ever captain's knocks'

Web Desk

Time Monday Aug 24, 2020

Legendary batsman Brian Lara has said that he was in awe of Pakistan captain Azhar Ali for the way he battled and batted with tail-enders on day three of the third Test against England.

The West Indian, in an Instagram post, waxed lyrical about Azhar, calling his 141-run knock "one of the best captain's knocks in modern cricket" and one that did not allow him to give other sports a chance on an action-packed Sunday.  

"Captain Azhar Ali batting to save his country a Test match with no chance of winning [and to play] pretty much dull cricket if he was to achieve it," Lara wrote.

"But quite the opposite I was watching one of the best Test hundreds and rearguard action I have ever seen. Two great partnerships with Fawad Alam and Mohammed Rizwan but Azhar Ali played one of the best captain’s knock in modern cricket."

"I know Trinbago Knight Riders won their CPL match but my remote remained untouched. Well played Azhar Ali. True captain’s knock!"

View this post on Instagram

Sunday morning I woke up thought I would watch some test cricket, CPL T20, golf and the UEFA champions league, literally spend the day on the couch. Captain @azharali79_ batting to save his country a test match with no chance of winning pretty much dull cricket if he was to achieve it. But quite the opposite I was watching one of the best test hundreds and rearguard action I have ever seen. Two great partnerships with @iamfawadalam and Mohammed Rizwan but @azharali79_ played one of the best captain’s knock in modern cricket. I know @tkriders won their CPL match but my remote remained untouched. Well played @azharali79_ True captain’s knock! Well done @tkriders @djohnsonpga and @fcbayern #testcricket #sundays #engvpak #cpl #uefa

A post shared by Brian Lara (@brianlaraofficial) on



