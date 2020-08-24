Inaugural Lanka Premier League to also feature a team from Pakistan: report

A Pakistani team could participate in the inaugural Lanka Premier League, according to a report in Daily Express.

The discussions between the Pakistani side and their Sri Lankan counterparts are in decisive phase, and an official announcement could be made soon.

The league, expected to take place sometime during November and December, will have Pakistani veterans Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik in the icons category.

The league will also have established international stars such as Shane Watson, AB de villiers, Lasith Malinga, Eoin Morgan and others, the Urdu daily adds.

The event will have five local participants in the form of Dambulla Hawks, Galle Dolphins, Jaffna Cobras, Colombo Lions and Kandy Tuskers, whereas a sixth one will reportedly represent Pakistan.

