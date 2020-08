Live blog updates for day 4 of the third and final Test between Pakistan and England at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton appear in this thread. Timestamps are in PST.



41-0 Rain interrupts play. Meanwhile lunch break is taken.

32-0 The quest to avoid an innings defeat is underway. Forced to follow on, Pakistan have begun their second innings, with Shan Masood and Abid Ali at the crease.



Pakistan vs England: Live blog updates for 3rd Test, day 4