Former Olympians, captains urge PM Imran Khan to save hockey

PM Imran Khan is asked to take steps to save hockey. Photo: AFP

Former Olympians and international hockey players have appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to take immediate steps to save the dying sport in the country, Daily Jang reported.

Former national captains Manzoor Al-Hassan, Rasheed Al-Hassan, Saleem Nazim, Naveed Alam, Naeem Akhtar and other players issued their appeal during a press conference in Gojra on Sunday.

They said that as the chief hockey patron, the prime minister should take note of the corruption of the hockey federation.

It is pertinent to mention that the hockey fraternity has expressed a lack of change under PM Imran's regime.

Hockey legend Samiullah Khan, in May, had expressed his dissatisfaction with a lack of progress under the former cricketer.



