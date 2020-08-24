Pak vs Eng: Mohammad Rizwan optimistic over Pakistan's chances

Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan in action. Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan feels that the side can still turn the tables in the third Test against England at Southampton despite following on with a deficit of 310 runs.

Pakistan fought back from 75-5 to post reasonable 273, with Rizwan scoring 53 and adding 138 for the 6th wicket with his captain Azhar Ali who scored an unbeaten 141, in the first innings in reply to England’s 583.

Despite trailing behind the hosts by a large margin, Rizwan is optimistic that his teammates will not only overcome the deficit but will also manage to post a decent target for England to chase.

"If we play positively then we can do it. We need one big innings by a player and a couple of players chipping in around him. The first target is to overcome the deficit and then add another 150 runs," he said.

"If we can do that, then I am sure our bowlers have the potential to defend that total in the fourth innings."

Talking about his key partnership with the skipper, the wicket-keeper batsman said that having a senior player at the other end helped him keep his cool.

"It is all about the hard work you do before coming to bat. If you work hard then you’ll be guided to the success," Rizwan said.



He, however, pointed out that whatever he has done for the team is not enough and that he has much to achieve.

"You can never say you’ve done enough. For me, it is just the beginning. I’ve to do a lot more for my team’s progress. I can’t say that I’ve done enough to prove myself and sit back," he said.

When asked why he is not seen as energetic behind the wicket as his predecessor Sarfaraz Ahmed, Rizwan dismissed the notion and said that he is as equally involved.

"You just can’t understand it because I usually shout in pashto to the bowlers as most of them are pashto speaking. Sometimes even Azhar wouldn’t understand and ask me to speak in urdu so that he can also understand what I am suggesting to the bowlers," he said.





