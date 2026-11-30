Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi (second from right) presents the Asia Cup Rising Stars trophy to Sri Lanka A captain Pavan Rathnayake following their victory over Pakistan Shaheens in the final at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on November 29, 2026. – ACC

DOHA: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday announced that the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars will be rebranded as the ACC Champions Cup from next year.

Naqvi, who also serves as the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), made the announcement during a media interaction following Sri Lanka A’s thrilling victory over Pakistan Shaheens in the final of the 2026 edition.

“From next year, when we have this tournament here, the name will be ACC Champions Cup. It will be called the ACC Champions Cup,” Naqvi announced.

Naqvi also expressed gratitude to the local cricket authorities for successfully organising the tournament and praised the arrangements and crowd support throughout the competition.

“I am very thankful to my dear brother and the Qatar Cricket Association because they have organised an amazing tournament, and this is not the first time they have organised it. Last year, it was the same, but now it is picking up. Look at the crowd, look at the arrangements, everything,” Naqvi said.

He further indicated that the ACC would explore opportunities to organise more tournaments in the country to encourage further investment in cricket infrastructure.

“My suggestion is, and what we will try to do, is tell them that they need more tournaments. We need to assure them that we will organise more tournaments so they can spend more money on the stadium. I am very much sure we will come up with some different ideas for future tournaments so that they can invest money in the stadium,” he added.

The ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars was originally introduced in 2013 under the name ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup. Organised by the Asian Cricket Council, the competition was established to provide a platform for emerging Asian cricketers, initially featuring Under-23 teams.

The tournament was rebranded as the Asia Cup Rising Stars in 2025, with the competition continuing to feature A teams and emerging players. As of November 2026, eight editions of the tournament have been held, although the competition has not followed an annual schedule.

Earlier, Pakistan Shaheens suffered their first defeat after four consecutive wins as Sri Lanka A edged past them by one wicket in a thrilling final to clinch the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 title.

Chasing a target of 217, Sri Lanka A reached 220-9 in 41.3 overs to secure a dramatic victory, with Nishan Madushka leading the charge with a match-winning 87 off 95 deliveries, including six boundaries and two sixes.

Captain Pavan Rathnayake contributed 30 off 39 balls, while opener Lasith Croospulle scored 26 off 31 deliveries. Sineth Jayawardena also provided a brisk start with 20 off 13 balls, featuring three boundaries and a six.

Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Sri Lanka maintained their composure during the chase. Vijayakanth Viyaskanth scored 13, while Janith Liyanage added 11. Nipun Dhananjaya and Wanuja Sahan, meanwhile, were dismissed for ducks.

However, Lahiru Samarakoon remained unbeaten on 15 off 22 deliveries, including three fours, to guide Sri Lanka A over the finishing line.

For Pakistan, Ali Raza led the bowling attack with figures of 3-58 in his 10 overs. Sufiyan Muqeem claimed two wickets, while Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat and Ahmed Daniyal picked up one wicket apiece.