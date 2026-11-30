PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi speaks at a reception for the national men's teams of Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Islamabad on November 20, 2026. — PCB

DOHA: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday announced a cash reward of PKR 5 crore for Pakistan Shaheens in recognition of their impressive campaign in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, despite their narrow defeat in the final against Sri Lanka A.

During a media interaction following the final in Doha, Naqvi, who also serves as the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), praised the Shaheens for their performances throughout the tournament.

Acknowledging the players' disappointment following the final defeat, Naqvi highlighted their unbeaten run leading up to the title clash and said the team deserved recognition for its efforts.

“They played very well, and the team did an amazing job. Although they are very disappointed at the moment, they did not lose a single match throughout the tournament. I think we should be proud of our boys, and that is why I have announced a cash reward of PKR 5 crore for them from the PCB in recognition of their outstanding performance,” Naqvi said.

Earlier, Pakistan Shaheens suffered their first defeat after four consecutive wins as Sri Lanka A edged past them by one wicket in a thrilling final to clinch the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 title.

Chasing a target of 217, Sri Lanka A reached 220-9 in 41.3 overs to secure a dramatic victory, with Nishan Madushka leading the charge with a match-winning 87 off 95 deliveries, including six boundaries and two sixes.

Captain Pavan Rathnayake contributed 30 off 39 balls, while opener Lasith Croospulle scored 26 off 31 deliveries. Sineth Jayawardena also provided a brisk start with 20 off 13 balls, featuring three boundaries and a six.

Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Sri Lanka maintained their composure during the chase. Vijayakanth Viyaskanth scored 13, while Janith Liyanage added 11. Nipun Dhananjaya and Wanuja Sahan were dismissed for ducks.

However, Lahiru Samarakoon remained unbeaten on 15 off 22 deliveries, including three fours, to guide Sri Lanka across the finishing line.

For Pakistan, Ali Raza led the bowling attack with figures of 3/58 in his 10 overs. Sufiyan Muqeem claimed two wickets, while Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat and Ahmed Daniyal picked up one wicket each.