Pakistan Shaheens captain Abdul Samad speaks during the post-match presentation following his side’s defeat against Sri Lanka A in the final of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on November 29, 2026. – ACC

DOHA: Pakistan Shaheens captain Abdul Samad praised his team’s overall performance and fighting spirit in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, despite suffering a narrow defeat against Sri Lanka A in the final at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Samad expressed satisfaction with his players’ efforts throughout the tournament, acknowledging their commitment to executing plans and competing strongly against every opponent.

“This was a solid tournament, and the boys executed the plans very well. I am very happy with them. Every team we played, we fought well. Even today, the boys made a strong comeback,” Samad said.

Reflecting on the defeat in the final, the Pakistan Shaheens skipper admitted that a batting collapse had cost his side the opportunity to post a more competitive total. He believed that an additional 40 to 50 runs could have significantly changed the outcome.

“The collapse was regrettable. We should have had 260-270 on the board, and the result would have been different,” he stated.

Samad, however, remained optimistic about the future of Pakistan cricket, highlighting the promising talent within the squad and specifically praising the performances of Farhan Yousaf and Shahzaib Khan.

“The talent in this team is great. Players like Farhan Yousaf and Shahzaib have shown their potential. Shahzaib batted really well in the semi-final and final. The future of Pakistan is bright,” he added.

Earlier, Sri Lanka A edged past Pakistan Shaheens by one wicket in a thrilling final after successfully chasing down a 217-run target, reaching 220-9 in 41.3 overs to clinch the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 title.

Nishan Madushka starred with the bat, top-scoring with a match-winning 87 off 95 deliveries, including six boundaries and two sixes. Captain Pavan Rathnayake contributed 30 off 39 balls, while opening batter Lasith Croospulle scored 26 off 31 deliveries.

Sineth Jayawardena also provided a quick start with 20 off 13 balls, featuring three boundaries and a six. Despite losing an early wicket, Sri Lanka maintained their composure. Vijayakanth Viyaskanth scored 13, while Janith Liyanage added 11.

Nipun Dhananjaya and Wanuja Sahan departed without scoring, but Lahiru Samarakoon remained unbeaten on 15 off 22 deliveries, including three fours, to guide Sri Lanka to victory.

For Pakistan, Ali Raza claimed three wickets for 58 runs in 10 overs. Sufiyan Muqeem picked up two, while Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat and Ahmed Daniyal took one wicket each.

Pakistan posted 216-9 after opting to bat first but struggled to build substantial partnerships. Maaz Sadaqat departed for five before Shamyl Hussain and Shahzaib Khan added valuable runs.

Shamyl scored 40 off 43 deliveries, including five fours and a six, before Garuka Sanketh dismissed him at 61-2 in 13.1 overs.

Hasan Nawaz managed nine off 26 balls before falling to Wanuja Sahan. Captain Abdul Samad then partnered Shahzaib, with their 52-run stand taking Pakistan past 100.

However, Samad was dismissed for 33 off 43 deliveries, including a boundary and a six, by Nipun Dhananjaya, leaving Pakistan at 144-4. Ravindu Fernando dismissed Farhan Yousaf for seven before removing Shahzaib, who top-scored with 60 off 91 balls, including four boundaries.

Garuka Sanketh and Wanuja Sahan further dented Pakistan's innings, dismissing Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Ahmed Daniyal for two runs each to reduce them to 167-8.

Rohail Nazir and Sufiyan Muqeem staged a late recovery. Sufiyan scored 15, while Rohail remained unbeaten on 37 off 43 deliveries, including three fours and two sixes.

For Sri Lanka, Fernando and Sanketh claimed three wickets each, while Sahan took two and Dhananjaya picked up one.