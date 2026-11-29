FC Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27 match against RC Deportivo de La Coruña at Abanca-Riazor in A Coruña, Spain, on November 29, 2026. – Reuters

Barcelona moved five points clear at the top of LaLiga after Raphinha scored a second-half hat-trick in a commanding 5-1 victory over Deportivo La Coruna at Riazor on Sunday, strengthening their position ahead of next week's crucial encounter with title rivals Atletico Madrid.

Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo were also on target as Hansi Flick's side moved to 39 points. Atletico Madrid sit second on 34 points, ahead of Wednesday's highly anticipated meeting with Barcelona at Camp Nou.

Real Madrid are third with 33 points following their surprise 2-1 home defeat to Alaves on Saturday.

Barcelona took the lead in unusual circumstances when Yamal's attempted pass towards Olmo rolled untouched into the net after the midfielder's clever dummy wrong-footed Deportivo goalkeeper Leo Roman and the home side's defence.

Deportivo responded positively and restored parity in the ninth minute through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The forward capitalised on a poor touch from Pau Cubarsi to dispossess the last defender before delicately chipping the ball over Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

The hosts continued to threaten and came close to taking the lead, but Yeremay squandered a close-range opportunity.

Barcelona regained their advantage against the run of play in the 20th minute when Anthony Gordon burst down the left flank and delivered a cross for Olmo, who got ahead of his marker at the near post to score with a diving header.

The visitors subsequently took control of proceedings, with Roman producing three impressive saves to keep Deportivo in contention before the interval.

Barcelona extended their lead five minutes into the second half as Raphinha rose to meet Yamal's cross and directed a header just inside the left post.

The Brazilian doubled his tally in the 83rd minute after Gordon drove into the penalty area and delivered a cross towards the far post, which took a deflection off a defender. Raphinha reacted quickest, controlled the loose ball and fired home a close-range half-volley.

Raphinha completed his hat-trick in the 91st minute when Yamal controlled possession on the left side of the penalty area, beat his marker and squared the ball for the Brazilian to tap home.

The treble took Raphinha's league tally to 18 goals, putting him at the top of the LaLiga scoring charts, four ahead of Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe. Meanwhile, Deportivo remain 13th in the standings with 15 points from 14 matches.