Karachi Region Blues batter Abdullah Fazal celebrates after scoring a double century on the third day of the fourth-round match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Gold 2026-27 against Lahore Region Whites at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad on November 28, 2026. – PCB

ISLAMABAD: Karachi Region Blues, Sialkot Region Blues and Peshawar Region Blues registered victories on Sunday, the final day of the fifth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Gold 2026-27, while FATA Region had earlier secured a seven-wicket victory over Faisalabad Region inside two days.

Peshawar Region Blues registered a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over Multan Region in the 20th match of the tournament at the Diamond Cricket Ground, bringing their fifth-round campaign to a successful conclusion.

Having elected to field first, Peshawar bowled Multan out for 108 in their first innings before posting a commanding 505-8 in reply to establish a substantial 397-run lead.

Multan fought back strongly in their second innings, scoring 462 to set Peshawar a target of 66, which the visitors comfortably chased down with eight wickets in hand.

Peshawar's bowling attack dominated the opening innings, with Niaz Khan returning impressive figures of 4/16 in 7.5 overs. Mohammad Amir Khan and Mohammad Adnan claimed three wickets apiece as Multan were dismissed for just 108 in 30.5 overs.

Sameer Minhas top-scored with 27 off 31 deliveries, including four fours and a six, while Sharoon Siraj contributed 26 off 28 balls. Imran Rafiq managed 16, but the remaining batters failed to make significant contributions.

In reply, Peshawar produced a formidable batting display, accumulating 505-8 in 111.1 overs to secure a commanding first-innings lead of 397 runs.

Nabi Gul spearheaded the innings with a magnificent 185 off 242 deliveries, striking 24 fours and a six. Israrullah provided valuable support with 59 off 84 balls, while Sahibzada Farhan contributed 25.

Iftikhar Ahmed chipped in with 34 before Mohammad Rizwan strengthened the visitors' position with a composed 61 off 93 deliveries.

Mohammad Haris then delivered an outstanding late-innings contribution, scoring an unbeaten 100 off just 84 balls, including 14 fours and three sixes, to take Peshawar past the 500-run mark.

Ali Usman was Multan's leading wicket-taker, finishing with 4-109 in 31.1 overs, while Muhammad Shaan claimed two wickets.

Trailing by 397 runs, Multan showed considerable improvement in their second innings, scoring 462 in 121.4 overs to extend the contest and set Peshawar a target of 66.

Sameer Minhas led the resistance with 115 off 139 deliveries, hitting 15 fours and a six, while Imran Rafiq compiled an impressive 151 off 260 balls, featuring 19 boundaries.

Yousuf Babar also made a valuable contribution with 56 off 112 deliveries, while Aamer Yamin and Arafat Minhas scored 38 and 21 respectively.

Mohammad Amir Khan once again led Peshawar's bowling effort, claiming four wickets for 108 runs. Sajid Khan picked up three wickets, while Niaz Khan added two as Multan were dismissed for 462.

Needing just 66 runs for victory, Peshawar made light work of the chase, reaching 68-2 in 12.5 overs to complete an emphatic eight-wicket triumph.

Sahibzada Farhan set the tone with an aggressive 35 off 26 deliveries, including four fours and two sixes. Israrullah remained unbeaten on 14, while Najab Khan was not out on seven.

Arafat Minhas claimed both wickets to fall during Peshawar's brief run chase.

Meanwhile, Sialkot Region Blues registered a commanding innings and 80-run victory over Islamabad Region in the fifth match of the fifth round at the National Cricket Ground.

After winning the toss, Sialkot elected to field first and bowled Islamabad out for 304 in 88 overs in their first innings.

Raja Hamza Waheed top-scored for Islamabad with a fighting 73 off 77 deliveries, including 14 boundaries. Sudais Ulfat contributed 43 off 74 balls, while Sarmad Bhatti scored 31 off 40 deliveries.

Asfandyar remained unbeaten on 50 off 99 balls, while Mohammad Waseem Jr added 47 off 111 deliveries to help Islamabad post a respectable total.

Shoaib Akhtar led Sialkot's bowling attack with four wickets for 78 runs in 23 overs. Ammad Butt claimed two wickets, while Shahzaib Bhatti, Hassan Ali and Hamza Nazar picked up one wicket apiece.

In reply, Sialkot posted an imposing 488 all out in 115.4 overs, establishing a substantial first-innings lead of 184 runs.

Muhammad Tayyab spearheaded the batting effort with an impressive 142 off 234 deliveries, including 20 boundaries, while Muhammad Hurraira played an equally crucial innings of 128 off 190 balls, striking 15 fours and two sixes.

The pair stitched together a commanding partnership to put Sialkot in a dominant position. Hamza Nazar further strengthened the innings with 73 off 83 deliveries, while Mohsin Riaz contributed 42 off 46 balls. Abdullah Shafique also chipped in with 29 runs.

For Islamabad, Muhammad Qasir was the standout bowler, claiming four wickets for 113 runs in 20 overs. Mohammad Waseem Jr and Muhammad Musa picked up two wickets each, while Azan Tariq and Asfandyar claimed one apiece.

Trailing by 184 runs, Islamabad were asked to follow on but struggled against Sialkot's bowling attack in their second innings, managing just 104 in 37.2 overs.

Sudais Ulfat offered some resistance with a fighting 57 off 85 deliveries, including eight boundaries, while Azeem Bari scored 17 off 38 balls. However, the remaining batters failed to make significant contributions as Islamabad suffered a batting collapse.

Hassan Ali spearheaded the bowling effort with four wickets for 60 runs in 15.2 overs, while Shoaib Akhtar claimed three for 30. Ammad Butt and Hamza Nazar chipped in with one wicket apiece to seal a comprehensive innings and 80-run victory for Sialkot Region Blues.

In another QeAT 2026-27 Gold clash, Karachi Region Blues registered a commanding innings and 68-run victory over Lahore Region Whites at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.

A magnificent double century from Abdullah Fazal, supported by valuable contributions from the middle order, helped Karachi establish a substantial first-innings lead before their bowlers dismissed Lahore twice to seal an emphatic victory.

After winning the toss, Karachi elected to field first and made an immediate impact with the ball, bowling Lahore out for just 123 in 35.4 overs.

Abrar Ahmed led the bowling attack with an outstanding five-wicket haul, finishing with figures of 5/21 in 7.4 overs. Mir Hamza provided excellent support, claiming four wickets for 28 runs in his 11 overs, while Muhammad Raza picked up one wicket.

For Lahore, Tayyab Tahir was the leading scorer with 38 off 68 deliveries, including five fours and a six. Muhammad Noman contributed 26 off 41 balls, but the remaining batters struggled to build meaningful partnerships.

In reply, Karachi produced a commanding batting performance, piling up 564 for seven in 104 overs to secure a massive first-innings lead of 441 runs.

Abdullah Fazal spearheaded the innings with a magnificent 205 off 232 deliveries, striking 27 fours and four sixes. His marathon knock provided the foundation for Karachi's imposing total.

Muhammad Taha also made a valuable contribution, scoring 55 off 98 balls, while Omair Bin Yousuf added 64 off 88 deliveries to strengthen Karachi's position. Muhammad Ghazi Ghori further accelerated the scoring with an impressive 73 off 77 balls, including 13 boundaries.

Saud Shakeel chipped in with 32 off 52 deliveries, while Muhammad Raza remained unbeaten on 71 off just 39 balls, smashing six sixes and six boundaries. Muhammad Umar also made an unbeaten 41 off 30 deliveries, featuring four fours and two sixes.

For Lahore, Ubaid Shah claimed three wickets for 130 runs, while Aamir Jamal picked up two wickets. Muhammad Salman Mirza and Muhammad Rameez took one wicket apiece.

Facing a daunting first-innings deficit, Lahore showed greater resistance in their second innings but were eventually dismissed for 373 in 72.4 overs.

Zain Bin Farooq produced a remarkable unbeaten century, scoring 137 off 110 deliveries, including 18 fours and six sixes. His counter-attacking innings provided the highlight of Lahore's second effort.

Tayyab Tahir contributed 46 off 100 balls, while Muhammad Faiq scored 43 off 86 deliveries. Ubaid Shah added a quickfire 45 off 33 balls, including six fours and two sixes.

Muhammad Imran also made a brisk 28 off 25 deliveries, but Lahore could not overcome the substantial deficit.

Muhammad Raza was Karachi's most successful bowler in the second innings, claiming four wickets for 84 runs in 15 overs. Abrar Ahmed and Muhammad Umar supported him with three wickets apiece, finishing with figures of 3/141 and 3/54 respectively.