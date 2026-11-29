Sri Lankan batters Nishan Madushka (left) and Pavan Rathnayake exchange fist bumps during the final of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 against Pakistan Shaheens at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on November 29, 2026. – ACC

DOHA: Sri Lanka A edged past Pakistan Shaheens by one wicket in a thrilling final of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 to clinch the title at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 217, Sri Lanka reached 220-9 in 41.3 overs to secure victory, courtesy of an outstanding match-winning performance by Nishan Madushka, who received valuable support from Lahiru Samarakoon, Pavan Rathnayake and Lasith Croospulle.

Nishan Madushka laid the foundation for Sri Lanka’s successful campaign, top-scoring with 87 off 95 deliveries, including six boundaries and two sixes. Captain Pavan Rathnayake contributed 30 off 39 deliveries, striking one four.

Opening batter Lasith Croospulle scored 26 off 31 deliveries, including three boundaries and a six, while his opening partner Sineth Jayawardena chipped in with 20 off 13 deliveries, striking three boundaries and a six.

Sri Lanka continued to lose wickets at regular intervals, with Vijayakanth Viyaskanth scoring 13 runs and Janith Liyanage contributing 11.

Nipun Dhananjaya and Wanuja Sahan were dismissed for ducks, while Lahiru Samarakoon held his nerve to guide his side across the finish line with an unbeaten 15 off 22 deliveries, including three fours.

Ali Raza led Pakistan’s bowling attack with figures of 3/58 in his 10 overs. Sufiyan Muqeem claimed two wickets, while Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat and Ahmed Daniyal picked up one wicket apiece.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan made a poor start as they lost their opening wicket early when Ravindu Fernando dismissed Maaz Sadaqat for five off five deliveries, including one boundary.

Shamyl Hussain and Shahzaib Khan then provided some resistance, stitching together a valuable partnership to stabilise the innings and take Pakistan past the 50-run mark.

However, their stand was broken when Garuka Sanketh dismissed Shamyl for a fighting 40 off 43 deliveries, featuring five boundaries and a six. His departure left Pakistan at 61-2 in 13.1 overs.

Hasan Nawaz struggled to find his rhythm and was dismissed by Wanuja Sahan for nine off 26 deliveries. Meanwhile, captain Abdul Samad joined Shahzaib at the crease, and the pair steadied the innings with a valuable partnership to take Pakistan past the 100-run mark.

Their 52-run stand eventually came to an end when Nipun Dhananjaya dismissed Samad for 33 off 43 deliveries, including a boundary and a six, leaving Pakistan at 144-4 in 32.4 overs.

Ravindu Fernando struck again to deal another blow to Pakistan as Farhan Yousaf departed for seven off 11 deliveries, having struck one boundary.

Shahzaib, meanwhile, continued to battle for his side and brought up a well-deserved half-century. However, Fernando provided Sri Lanka with another crucial breakthrough by dismissing the right-hander for an impressive 60 off 91 deliveries, including four boundaries.

Pakistan then lost two more wickets in quick succession as Garuka Sanketh and Wanuja Sahan dismissed Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Ahmed Daniyal for two runs each, respectively. The dismissals left Pakistan reeling at 167-8 in 41 overs.

Rohail Nazir and Sufiyan Muqeem subsequently staged a late recovery, adding valuable runs to take Pakistan past the 200-run mark.

Their resistance helped Pakistan reach 216-9 in 50 overs, with Sufiyan departing for 15, while Rohail remained unbeaten on 37 off 43 deliveries, striking three fours and two sixes.

For Sri Lanka, Ravindu Fernando and Garuka Sanketh claimed three wickets apiece, while Wanuja Sahan picked up two wickets and Nipun Dhananjaya chipped in with one.